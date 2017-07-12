“Apple Inc on Wednesday said it is setting up its first data center in China, in partnership with a local internet services company, to comply with tougher cybersecurity laws introduced last month,” Reuters reports. “The U.S. technology company said it will build the center in the southern province of Guizhou with data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co Ltd (GCBD).”

“An Apple spokesman in Shanghai told Reuters the center is part of a planned $1 billion investment into the province,” Reuters reports. “‘The addition of this data center will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations,’ Apple said in a statement to Reuters. ‘These regulations require cloud services be operated by Chinese companies so we’re partnering with GCBD to offer iCloud,’ it said, referring to its online data storage service.”

“Apple is the first foreign firm to announce amendments to its data storage for China following the implementation of a new cybersecurity law on June 1 that requires foreign firms to store data within the country.,” Reuters reports. “Apple also said it had strong data privacy and security protections in place. ‘No backdoors will be created into any of our systems,’ it said.”

