“Apple has issued a statement regarding [Saturday’s] removal of ‘most major’ VPN apps from the App Store in China,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.

Apple’s full statement is as follows:

Earlier this year China’s MIIT [Ministry of Industry and Information Technology] announced that all developers offering VPNs must obtain a license from the government. We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations. These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business.

