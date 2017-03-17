“Apple said it plans to build new research facilities in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already slated for Beijing and the southern city of Shenzhen. It also pledged to spend at least 3.5 billion yuan ($507 million) on research institutions,” Gao reports. “All four centers will open later this year, the company said in a statement on its Chinese website.”
“The announcement came a day before Cook is scheduled to address a high-profile economic forum in Beijing, where senior government officials will confer with the heads of some of the world’s biggest corporations, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.,” Gao reports. “Foreign companies have a long-established tradition of building research bases in China to both signal their commitment to the country and curry favor with the government. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Players pay to play.
By the time Apple gets iTunes movies and iBooks Store sales turned back on in China, it’ll take 2,000 years to recoup their Chinese “investments.”
