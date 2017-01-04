“Apple removed both the English-language and Chinese-language apps from the iTunes store in China on Dec. 23. Apps from other international publications, including The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, were still available in the app store,” Benner and Wee report. “‘We have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations,’ Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesman, said of the Times apps. ‘As a result, the app must be taken down off the China App Store. When this situation changes, the App Store will once again offer the New York Times app for download in China.'”
“The Times bureau in Beijing said it had not been contacted by the Chinese government about the matter. A Times spokeswoman in New York, Eileen Murphy, said the company had asked Apple to reconsider its decision,” Benner and Wee report. “Apple’s chief executive, Timothy D. Cook, has said that the company complies with all local laws… Foreign tech companies face increasing pressure from government authorities in China. In April, Apple’s iBooks Store and iTunes Movies were shut down in the country, just six months after they were introduced there.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ironically, The New York Times was Steve Jobs’ favorite news website to use in his iPhone and iPad keynotes.
When truth is replaced by silence, the silence is a lie. ― Yevgeny Yevtushenko