“A new challenge looms for Apple Inc. in China after internet regulators warned three video-app companies to do a better job of screening out pornography — an eye-popping task, as is evident here in the offices of the popular Huajiao streaming service,” Eva Dou reports for The Wall Street Journal. “When the Cyberspace Administration of Beijing issued the warning Tuesday to Huajiao and two other app companies to improve censorship, it also said it planned to summon Apple executives to discuss stricter oversight of the company’s App Store. Under regulations issued last year, app stores in China share responsibility for ensuring content is legal.”

“Apple is the only foreign company running a major app store in China. Its App Store includes video streaming services among its thousands of apps, but Apple itself doesn’t stream videos,” Dou reports. “Apple has said it follows local law about what content is illegal and must be censored.”

“In China, the range of forbidden content extends beyond pornography and violence to political speech. For chat apps and blogs, Chinese internet companies feed blacklists of sensitive words into screening software,” Dou reports. “For years, China state television broadcast important ‘live’ events with a delay of under a minute to allow it to reach censors’ eyes first. But with the explosion of live-streaming apps, any regular person in China can broadcast themselves live to tens of thousands of viewers across the country.”

