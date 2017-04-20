“Apple is the only foreign company running a major app store in China. Its App Store includes video streaming services among its thousands of apps, but Apple itself doesn’t stream videos,” Dou reports. “Apple has said it follows local law about what content is illegal and must be censored.”
“In China, the range of forbidden content extends beyond pornography and violence to political speech. For chat apps and blogs, Chinese internet companies feed blacklists of sensitive words into screening software,” Dou reports. “For years, China state television broadcast important ‘live’ events with a delay of under a minute to allow it to reach censors’ eyes first. But with the explosion of live-streaming apps, any regular person in China can broadcast themselves live to tens of thousands of viewers across the country.”
MacDailyNews Take:
Every dictatorship has ultimately strangled in the web of repression it wove for its people, making mistakes that could not be corrected because criticism was prohibited. — Robert F. Kennedy
—
A word to the unwise.
Torch every book.
Char every page.
Burn every word to ash.
Ideas are incombustible.
And therein lies your real fear.
— Ellen Hopkins
—
The Internet treats censorship as a malfunction and routes around it. — John Perry Barlow
