“Chinese authorities plan to question Apple about video streaming services available over its app store within the country, in their latest move to intensify pressure on the American technology giant over the content it provides in the vast and crucial market,” Carlos Tejada writes for The New York Times. “A report on China’s official Xinhua News Agency late Wednesday said that the authorities would summon Apple to urge it to ‘tighten up checks on software applications available in the Apple Store.'”

“The inquiry appears to focus on third-party apps available on the company’s app store in China. The report said the authorities had told three Chinese websites to tighten their oversight of online information, livestreaming services and online performance,” Tejada writes. “The report comes as Chinese authorities put pressure on Apple over the apps and other content it offers its users in China, which in the fiscal quarter that ended Dec. 31 accounted for about one-fifth of its revenue.”

“The moves are part of a broader Chinese effort to regulate internet content,” Tejada writes. “A year ago, Apple’s iBooks Store and iTunes Movies were shut down in China, six months after they were started there. In December 2016, complying with what it said was a request from Chinese authorities, Apple also removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China. Apple did not specify what prompted the request.”

