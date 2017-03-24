“Apple announced last week that it will build two more research centers in Shanghai and Suzhou, pledging to invest at least 3.5 billion yuan ($507 million) in research and development inside China,” Wang reports. “The announcement came as CEO Tim Cook was attending the government-hosted China Development Forum, where he defended globalization in a rare public speech and called on Beijing to open up further to foreign investment. He also held a behind-the-door meeting with Xu Lin, director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.”
“Apple’s new red aluminum iPhone also appears to have won over Chinese fans,” Wang reports. “The phone, part of the company’s decade-long partnership with (RED), which contributes to the Global Fund to fight HIV and AIDS, has created a buzz in the Chinese social space. The reason? Chinese tradition views red as an auspicious color reserved for weddings and New Year celebrations.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units should do very, very well in China and in many other countries around the world.
