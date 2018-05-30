“Apple and Russia are locked in a stand-off over the company’s App Store. The Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor has asked the US firm to remove the popular messenger app Telegram from the Russian version of the store,” BBC News reports. “Despite attempts by Russian authorities to block the app since mid-April, it remains in widespread use.”

“Roskomnadzor has given Apple a month to reply and it is unclear what will happen if it ignores the request,” The Beeb reports. “Telegram was developed in Russia and is one of the world’s most popular messaging services. It is available on tablets, computers and mobiles, giving users end-to-end encryption. This means only the sender and recipient of messages can see them. Messages remain private from third parties such as the Russian government.”

‘The company left Russia because of the country’s internet regulations and is now based in Dubai,” The Beeb reports. “A privacy expert has said the move marks the ‘ongoing power tussle between big technology companies and nation states.’ ‘I wouldn’t rule out Russia blocking access to the App Store,’ Dr Joss Wright, Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute, told the BBC. ‘Of course you would have a lot of annoyed Russian iPhone owners.’ he added.”

