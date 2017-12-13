“Apple and Tim Cook are again under fire for their relationship with the Chinese government,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Following criticism from Senators Ted Cruz and Patrick Leahy, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida today slammed Tim Cook for his appearance at the state-run World Internet Conference.”

“Rubio’s comments were made at a hearing entitled ‘The Long Arm of China: Exporting Authoritarianism with Chinese Characteristics,'” Miller reports. “Speaking during the hearing, Rubio cited Apple as a prime example of a United States company vying for ‘desperate access to the Chinese marketplace.'”

“Rubio quipped that Apple is ‘so desperate to have access to the Chinese marketplace’ that it is willing to forgo its values in the United States “because there’s a lot of money to be made” in China,” Miller reports. “He further pointed to Apple’s continued attempts to ‘lecture us about free speech and human rights and domestic problems.'”



