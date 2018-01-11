“Apple yesterday announced that the transfer of iCloud data to GCBD servers will take place from February 28. The company issued a reassuring-sounding statement that the same encryption standards would be applied, and that ‘no backdoors will be created into any of our systems,'” Lovejoy writes. “However, Apple’s revised iCloud terms and conditions for the country make it clear that GCBD will have full access to the data.”
“There appear to be a couple of ways that U.S. customers could be included in the migration. First, if an Apple ID was originally created in China, that may remain the country setting even if the customer is now living in the USA. Second, a U.S. customer who has spent some time in China may have changed their country or region during their stay,” Lovejoy writes. “Fortunately, Apple offers a simple alternative. ‘You can edit the country or region setting of your Apple ID to reflect your current country or region.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Information on how to change your Apple ID country or region via Apple’s support pages is here.
