“In 2017, the minor upgrades that Chinese smartphone companies made to their offerings were not enough to move consumers to splurge on new models, resulting in a general slowdown in the market. The smaller players continued to suffer as the top five players grew their market share. A key space to look out for in the coming year would be how the top smartphone companies seek to tickle the fancy of consumers through their >US$200 products to drive consumer upgrades,” said Tay Xiaohan, Research Manager of IDC Asia/Pacific’s Client Devices team, in a statement.
Dominance of Apple in the >US$600 premium segment. Apple’s share increased YoY and QoQ. Although the iPhone X was available in short supply initially at launch in early November, the supply constraints for this model eased towards the end of the quarter. Apple’s ASP increased by 23.9% YoY in 2017Q4 largely due to the shipments of the iPhone X.
Even though Apple’s shipments faced a slight YoY decline, it remains the only company that dominates the >US$600 premium segment in China. In 2017Q4, Apple alone made up 85% of the overall shipments in that segment. It has not been easy for the Chinese smartphone companies to drive higher volumes at higher prices but Apple is still clearly the market leader in this space.
Source: International Data Corporation
MacDailyNews Take: Android is, as it ever was, the poor man’s iPhone.
Apple takes the grain and leaves the also-rans with the chaff.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]