The Newseum announced today thatwill receive the Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category.

Cook, who has led Apple since August 2011, will be recognized for his leadership in creating technology that has had a profound impact on how we communicate. Further, he has used his spotlight to take a public stand on major societal issues, including racial equality, privacy, protecting the environment, access to education and LGBT rights. Cook will accept the award during a special event to be held at the Newseum on April 18, 2017.

The 2017 Free Expression Awards are presented in five categories. Honorees have taken personal or professional risks in sharing critical information with the public, have been censored or punished by authorities or other groups for their work, or have pushed boundaries in artistic and media expression.

In addition to Cook,will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; Executive Director of Becket Lawwill receive the Religious Freedom Award; ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Co-anchorwill receive the Free Press Award; and Playboy Founder and Editor-in-Chiefand Hatch Beauty Chairmanwill jointly receive the Arts and Entertainment Award.

Winners will be honored at a special event at the Newseum on April 18, 2017. Catherine Merrill Williams, president and publisher of Washingtonian Media, will chair the dinner.

Source: The Newseum Institute