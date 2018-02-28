“‘The changes being made to iCloud are the latest indication that China’s repressive legal environment is making it difficult for Apple to uphold its commitments to user privacy and security,’ Amnesty International warned in a statement Tuesday,” Pham reports. “The criticism highlights the tradeoffs major international companies are making in order to do business in China, which is a huge market and vital manufacturing base for Apple.”
“The company taking over Apple’s Chinese iCloud operations is Guizhou-Cloud Big Data (GCBD), which is owned by the government of Guizhou province,” Pham reports. “‘Our choice was to offer iCloud under the new laws or discontinue offering the service,’ an Apple spokesman told CNN. The company decided to keep iCloud in China, because cutting it off ‘would result in a bad user experience and less data security and privacy for our Chinese customers,’ he said.”
“‘China is an authoritarian country with a long track record of problematic human rights abuses, and extensive censorship and surveillance practices,’ [Ronald Deibert, director of the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which studies the intersection of digital policy and human rights] said,” Pham reports. “Apple users in China should take ‘extra and possibly inconvenient precautions not to store sensitive data on Apple’s iCloud,’ he advised.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last July:
China is critical for Apple in every way from sales to product assembly, so Apple continues to kowtow to China.
With Apple’s strong stance – in other places of the world – on users’ rights and privacy, it’s a bad look for the company and a tough tightrope that Tim Cook — [winner of Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award in the Free Speech category, no less] — is trying to walk.
And, as we wrote yesterday:
Apple should immediately make iCloud an opt-in service, rather than opt-out, for Chinese users.
Chinese users should not use iCloud for any data they wish to keep private.
Exit question: Why can’t Chinese citizens be trusted with freedom?
