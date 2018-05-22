“Do Spotify Technology and Apple — which command about 115 million premium subscribers combined — have anything to worry about?” Niu writes. “Probably not.”
“Google has a bad reputation of offering numerous overlapping services, confusing consumers in the process. Messaging is easily the worst offender, but the same is true for music,” Niu writes. “The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) put out some estimates about a year ago for 2016 payout rates, and it’s perfectly clear which service the record labels would prefer thrive.”
“Apple and Spotify have both gained critical mass at this point,” Niu writes. “Spotify leads the streaming revolution, with 75 million premium subscribers, and… Apple Music recently hit 40 million [sic] [recte 50 million]paid subscribers, and the Mac maker has a storied history defending the industry’s economics.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The world doesn’t need yet another Apple Music also-ran especially since Spotify will be relegated to that status soon enough.
