“Ben Schachter of Macquarie Capital estimates that Apple Music will average 40% annual growth over the next three years, making it the fastest-growing part of the company’s services segment,” Gallagher reports. “Apple is expected to report total service revenue of $8.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter being reported on May 1 — up 18% on year.”
“Mr. Schachter estimates that Apple Music commands a gross margin of around 15%,” Gallagher reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music doesn’t exist to generate big margins on its own. It’s part of the ecosystem that helps to sell Apple hardware with margins about which the rest of the smartphone, personal computing, and CE industries can only dream.
Let’s wait to see where Spotify is in 36 months, shall we? — MacDailyNews, April 18, 2018
