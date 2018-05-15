“In an appearance on Bloomberg Television on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, Cook was forthcoming about paid versus trial Apple Music subscribers,” Wuerthele reports. “He said that in total, the service has more than 50 million users between paid members and trials, in contrast to the 40 million paid subscribers the company declared in April.”
“Looking at Apple’s growth numbers, the company appears to be posting about 4 million conversions a month to a paid subscription[s],” Wuerthele reports. “While the push into content isn’t a secret, the interview was the first time that Cook directly addressed the effort. ‘We are very interested in the content business. We will be playing in a way that is consistent with our brand,’ Cook told Bloomberg. ‘We’re not ready to give any details on it yet. But it’s clearly an area of interest.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, Apple Music proceeds to No.1, relegating Spotify to also-ran status.
Let’s wait to see where Spotify is in 36 months, shall we? — MacDailyNews, April 18, 2018
