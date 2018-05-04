“Apple’s big secret in its steady domination? A boost from designer fashion,” Riley reports. “‘The strategy was to really try to separate the watch from just another fitness tracker,’ said Maribel Lopez, Apple analyst and founder of Lopez Research. ‘They easily could have wanted what I call the ‘tech chic’ market, but that wasn’t a broad enough market.'”
“Instead, in 2015 Apple began partnering with designers like Hermès to allow them to capture a broader market of luxury consumers interested in the appeal of heritage fashion brands. Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade, and Nike have also partnered with the tech giant to create trendy bands at high price points,” Riley reports. “The partnerships have allowed Apple not just to claim more physical retail space but expand to a new market of fashion-savvy consumers who might not buy into Apple as a luxury fashion product on its own.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly. The luxury models position the entire Apple Watch line above would-be competitors’ cheap tech junk. It’s why Apple Watch launched with the $10,000- $17,000 gold Apple Watch Edition models.
The $17,000 Apple Watch Edition vastly separates Apple Watch from the stupidwatches. Editions are mobile billboards and perpetual interest-generators for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Sport that also elevate the perception of quality for both of those models. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
