“Apple CEO Tim Cook has nothing but praise for augmented reality, saying it’s a technology that’s potentially as important as the iPhone,” Shara Tibken reports for CNET. “It turns out he may have big plans for virtual reality too.”

“The company is working on a headset capable of running both AR and VR technology, according to a person familiar with Apple’s plans. Plans so far call for an 8K display for each eye — higher resolution than today’s best TVs — that would be untethered from a computer or smartphone, the person said,” Tibken reports. “The project, codenamed T288, is still in its early stages but is slated for release in 2020. Apple still could change or scrap its plans.”

“Apple’s headset would connect to a dedicated box using a high-speed, short-range wireless technology, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans,” Tibken reports. “The box, which would be powered by a custom Apple processor more powerful than anything currently available, would act as the brain for the AR/VR headset. In its current state, the box resembles a PC tower, but it won’t be an actual Mac computer.”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course not. Apple would never stoop to building an actual Mac tower. Perish the thought! 😉

“The future of VR is expected to be cordless devices — and Apple wants to bring its trademark simplicity to the setup. The box would use a wireless technology called 60GHz WiGig, the person familiar with Apple’s plans said,” Tibken reports. “The box to power Apple’s AR/VR headset also would use a 5-nanometer processor… By building its own chips, Apple is able to better control the features it releases, as well as better manage the timeline for introducing new devices. It’s been working on processors to replace Intel’s chips in Mac computers as soon as 2020. The chips used in future Macs would be similar to what Apple would use in its T288 AR/VR project, said the person familiar with the company’s plans.”

