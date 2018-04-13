“After using the new iPad for a week, I’m convinced. The Pencil is awesome and fun. I like to draw, and drawing with the Pencil is a blast,” Estes writes. “The value proposition is about a lot more than just the new Pencil compatibility, though. The new iPad is not only fast and powerful. It’s also lightweight and a joy to hold.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple Pencil performs best with iPad Pro.
“If you want to buy an iPad now, it’s a bad idea to pay for the Pro. Everyone expects Apple to debut a new iPad Pro with Face ID in a couple months,” Estes writes. “As a firm believer in the convenience of this feature, I think it might be worth waiting for Face ID in a more powerful and much more expensive iPad at that point in time. Even still, if you’re willing and able to spend half a grand on a tablet, good for you. Yet if you want the best value, the new iPad just makes terrific sense. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For casual users, yes, the “cheap” iPad is “good enough.” For everyone else — those who multitask and need more than 2GB RAM, those who appreciate ProMotion and True Tone, those who use Apple’s Smart Keyboard, those with iPhone X’s who now can’t stand the antiquated Home button and Touch ID — wait to see what Apple has up their collective sleeve for this year’s iPad Pro.
