“Let’s start this quick review with some harsh truth: Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad is a ‘press release”’ product, not an ‘Apple Keynote’ product,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat. “Despite Apple’s decision to unveil its latest tablet in a high school auditorium, this isn’t a brand new, made-for-education ‘ePad’ — it’s last year’s iPad with some spec bumps. The sixth-generation iPad looks, feels, and works the same as its predecessor, apart from a new processor and Apple Pencil support.”

“For VentureBeat, however, the question isn’t whether the new iPad does more than its predecessor for the same $329 starting price; that’s a given,” Horwitz writes. “Instead, we ask whether this iPad actually moves the needle in any way — is it truly transformational technology? By that measure, the answer is ‘probably not.’ But it’s still a great upgrade for users of older iPads.”

“You can expect the new iPad’s performance to be between 20 and 40 percent better than the 2017 iPad, and around 50% below the 10.5-inch iPad Pro,” Horwitz writes. “Despite all the hype surrounding the 2018 iPad, it’s basically just a spec-bumped 2017 iPad with education-focused marketing. Unfortunately, based on educators’ responses after Apple’s unveiling event, the pitch doesn’t appear to have worked. They asked for a substantially more affordable iPad, preferably with better keyboard support, and Apple didn’t deliver… As for everyone else, this iPad is a highly competent tablet for the $329 asking price.”

