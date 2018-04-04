“The Intel chips that typically power Chromebooks are Intel Celeron processors, the lowest-end processors in Intel’s notebook processor product stack,” Eassa writes. “For some perspective, here’s how the A10 Fusion compares to the Intel Pentium N4200 (this is a step up from the typical Celeron processors found in Chromebooks) in CPU tasks as measured by the Geekbench 4 processor test: The A10 Fusion is nearly 2.3 times faster than the Pentium N4200 in single-core performance, and despite having half as many active cores, it also beats the Pentium N4200 by 23.7% in multicore performance. This kind of delta is, to put it mildly, enormous.”
“In graphics performance, the A10 Fusion also dramatically outclasses the Pentium N4200,” Eassa writes. “In the popular 3D Mark Ice Storm performance test, the Pentium N4200 achieves a graphics score of 27,607, while the A10 Fusion achieves a whopping 62,829.”
MacDailyNews Take: Too bad the only thing too many U.S. public school buyers care about is initial sticker price.
