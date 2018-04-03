“There isn’t a single viable competitor to the iPad. It is the only good tablet for less than four or five hundred bucks. So, if nothing else, I’m thankful that it’s as good as it is,” Bohn writes. “The new, sixth-generation iPad has two new features compared to last year’s model: support for the $99 Apple Pencil and a faster processor, the A10 “Fusion.” Everything else — and I mean everything — is exactly the same as last year.”
“I’ve been using the iPad for a little less than a week, and I can report that it feels fast, lasts all day (Apple claims 10 hours of battery life, and it gets close), and runs everything I’ve thrown at it well,” Bohn writes. “There is a speed difference between the iPad and the iPad Pro, but it’s not so great that I think anybody who buys this will care — or maybe even notice.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Time (or past time) to upgrade you aging iPad? Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is your most affordable option.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]