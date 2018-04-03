“Apple’s new base-level iPad is very good, but you knew that,” Dieter Bohn writes for The Verge. “Apple hasn’t produced a ‘bad’ iPad in I don’t know how long — though it has allowed them to get a little long in the tooth from time to time. (The iPad Mini needs to either be refreshed or put down, for example.) Last year, my review of the iPad was summed up by simply telling you that it’s an iPad. The same thing applies this year.”

“There isn’t a single viable competitor to the iPad. It is the only good tablet for less than four or five hundred bucks. So, if nothing else, I’m thankful that it’s as good as it is,” Bohn writes. “The new, sixth-generation iPad has two new features compared to last year’s model: support for the $99 Apple Pencil and a faster processor, the A10 “Fusion.” Everything else — and I mean everything — is exactly the same as last year.”

“I’ve been using the iPad for a little less than a week, and I can report that it feels fast, lasts all day (Apple claims 10 hours of battery life, and it gets close), and runs everything I’ve thrown at it well,” Bohn writes. “There is a speed difference between the iPad and the iPad Pro, but it’s not so great that I think anybody who buys this will care — or maybe even notice.”

