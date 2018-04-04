“Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage at the Lane Tech College Prep High School to lay out his company’s plans to take over the education technology market. And the key to Apple-powered classrooms, Cook explained, was the iPad,” Daniel Howley writes for Reuters. “Not just any iPad would do, though. Which is why Cook and company debuted a new slate that packs a more powerful processor and Apple Pencil stylus compatibility, but costs the same $329 as the 5th-generation iPad.”

“But the 6th-generation iPad isn’t only meant for students and teachers. It’s also the company’s new mainstream consumer slate,” Howley writes. “In other words, the best tablet you can buy just got a lot better.”

MacDailyNews Note: “The best tablet you can buy” is Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

“The iPad is the go-to tablet for consumers for a good reason: it’s the best there is. No Android or Amazon Fire tablet can compare, especially when it comes to app availability and overall capabilities,” Howley writes. “For the average consumer looking to update their old iPad or simply wants to purchase their first slate, the 6th-generation iPad is the gold standard.”



“If you want something that can replace your laptop, then you might want to opt for the iPad Pro with its larger screen and more powerful processor,” Howley writes. “But for everyone else who just wants a fantastic slate with plenty of functionality, the 6th-generation iPad is easily the tablet to buy.”

