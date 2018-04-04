“But the 6th-generation iPad isn’t only meant for students and teachers. It’s also the company’s new mainstream consumer slate,” Howley writes. “In other words, the best tablet you can buy just got a lot better.”
MacDailyNews Note: “The best tablet you can buy” is Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
“The iPad is the go-to tablet for consumers for a good reason: it’s the best there is. No Android or Amazon Fire tablet can compare, especially when it comes to app availability and overall capabilities,” Howley writes. “For the average consumer looking to update their old iPad or simply wants to purchase their first slate, the 6th-generation iPad is the gold standard.”
“If you want something that can replace your laptop, then you might want to opt for the iPad Pro with its larger screen and more powerful processor,” Howley writes. “But for everyone else who just wants a fantastic slate with plenty of functionality, the 6th-generation iPad is easily the tablet to buy.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anther strong review for Apple’s entry-level iPad!
