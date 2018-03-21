“A privacy bug reported by Brazilian site Mac Magazine allows someone to access hidden message notifications on a locked iPhone by asking Siri to read them,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“As of iOS 11, you can set message notifications to be hidden on your Lock screen – you can see that a message has arrived, but its content is hidden,” Lovejoy writes. “That setting is on by default on the iPhone X, where simply glancing at it will unlock the phone and allow the content to be displayed, while it can be set on other models.”

“The one exception is Apple’s own Messages app, where Siri will read them only if the phone is unlocked. But for other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Skype, Siri will happily disclose the content of the messages to anyone who picks up the locked phone,” Lovejoy writes. “The site verified that the bug is in both iOS 11.2.6 and the beta of iOS 11.3. It has reported it to Apple.”

