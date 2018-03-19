“The bug, which was spotted by the eagle-eyes of Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac, involves the text of an iMessage briefly appearing outside of the notification bubble on the lock screen,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What’s doubly embarrassing for Apple is that Mayo says that he reported this bug ‘months ago’ and Apple closed the bug report.”
“Now, I’ll be the first to admit that this is a small thing. Compared to some of the bugs that iOS has suffered as of late (and for that matter, some of the bugs it still has), this is nothing,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But it’s significant for a number of reasons: First, it made it into an Apple ad; No one noticed the bug (or, alternatively, cared that it was visible); [and] It’s been reported for months and not fixed.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you think this bug is much ado about nothing, you’re a perfect candidate to work for Tim Cook’s Apple.
Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
