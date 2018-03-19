“Think iOS is buggy?” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “You’re not alone, and the bugs are now so commonplace that Apple didn’t even spot the cameo appearance of one in its latest ad for the iPhone X.”

“The bug, which was spotted by the eagle-eyes of Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac, involves the text of an iMessage briefly appearing outside of the notification bubble on the lock screen,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “What’s doubly embarrassing for Apple is that Mayo says that he reported this bug ‘months ago’ and Apple closed the bug report.”

“Now, I’ll be the first to admit that this is a small thing. Compared to some of the bugs that iOS has suffered as of late (and for that matter, some of the bugs it still has), this is nothing,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “But it’s significant for a number of reasons: First, it made it into an Apple ad; No one noticed the bug (or, alternatively, cared that it was visible); [and] It’s been reported for months and not fixed.”

