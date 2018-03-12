“In the app’s early days, you’ll just be able to check out a few featured holes inside this app, it’s not something you’ll be able to access for every hole,” Matney reports. “Live AR coverage will be available this week on March 15 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational with the 6th hole getting the AR featured hole treatment.”
“Adding AR capabilities with a PGA Tour app brings an interactive, custom experience that couldn’t happen on the TV while allowing users to get more familiar with some of the world’s most iconic courses,” Matney reports. “The PGA TOUR AR app is a standalone experience, though the org says that once it gets moving there, the functionality will likely migrate to the main app. The app is available now for free on the App Store.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This is an excellent use of AR and Apple’s ARKit!
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
Note: This app is for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPad Pro models only.
SEE ALSO:
iOS 11 ARKit augmented reality apps now appearing at Apple’s App Store – September 18, 2017
Apple ARKit to usher in an intriguing, amazing new world – August 31, 2017
Major developers reveal Apple ARKit apps ahead of iOS 11 release – August 29, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017
New app using Apple’s ARKit lets iPhone recreate 16 weeks of painstaking rotoscoping on the fly – July 27, 2017
Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will soon outshine the iPhone – June 28, 2017
Gene Munster: Expect Apple smart glasses in mid-2020 – June 27, 2017