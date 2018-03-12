“If you thought that televised gold was just about as technologically advanced as it was ever going to be, it’d be understandable, but you’d be oh so wrong,” Lucas Matney reports for TechCrunch. “The PGA Tour is showcasing a new augmented reality app that will utilize Apple’s ARKit platform to let users visualize courses and holes in their living rooms and see how the pros stack up against each other.”

“In the app’s early days, you’ll just be able to check out a few featured holes inside this app, it’s not something you’ll be able to access for every hole,” Matney reports. “Live AR coverage will be available this week on March 15 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational with the 6th hole getting the AR featured hole treatment.”

“Adding AR capabilities with a PGA Tour app brings an interactive, custom experience that couldn’t happen on the TV while allowing users to get more familiar with some of the world’s most iconic courses,” Matney reports. “The PGA TOUR AR app is a standalone experience, though the org says that once it gets moving there, the functionality will likely migrate to the main app. The app is available now for free on the App Store.”

