“Apple has new features planned for its big, new iOS update — but not as many as you may expect,” Valentina Palladino reports for Ars Technica. “According to a Bloomberg report, the next sweeping iOS update, codenamed ‘Peace’ and likely to be called iOS 12, will include a number of app redesigns, the expansion of Animoji into FaceTime, and other changes but not some of the biggest rumored changes such as redesigned home screens for iPhone and iPad. Instead of filling iOS 12 with a bevy of new features, Apple is reportedly changing strategies to allow developers more time to perfect the new features to ensure reliability.”

“The biggest change planned for iOS 12, slated for release this fall, is a universal app system that would allow one app to work across iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers,” Palladino reports. “Currently, users have to download separate iOS and macOS apps to use the same programs across their mobile devices and desktops or laptops. Along with this change, Apple could bring some mobile-specific apps to macOS, like the Home app that controls HomeKit-enabled smart home devices.”

Palladino reports, “Rather than stuff a bunch of new features into a big annual software release — like Apple has done consistently over the years — the company is reportedly focusing on perfecting new tools to reduce bugs and increase overall quality.”

