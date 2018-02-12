“The biggest change planned for iOS 12, slated for release this fall, is a universal app system that would allow one app to work across iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers,” Palladino reports. “Currently, users have to download separate iOS and macOS apps to use the same programs across their mobile devices and desktops or laptops. Along with this change, Apple could bring some mobile-specific apps to macOS, like the Home app that controls HomeKit-enabled smart home devices.”
Palladino reports, “Rather than stuff a bunch of new features into a big annual software release — like Apple has done consistently over the years — the company is reportedly focusing on perfecting new tools to reduce bugs and increase overall quality.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve advocated and as we’ve described for years now.
