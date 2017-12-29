“With the X, you’re getting a display almost as large as the 8 Plus (bigger diagonal dimension, but smaller area), but in a notably smaller, lighter, and easier to carry package,” Miller writes. “The iPhone X is also the first iPhone with an AMOLED display. I have found such displays to be bright and vibrant on the Samsung line for the past several years, and Apple’s implementation is at least as good.”
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it’s markedly better. Samsung’s displays are poorly-calibrated, inaccurate cartoons in comparison. Anyone who equates Apple’s OLED implementation with Samsung’s is blind. That, or they’re the type who pumps the saturation up to 100 on every snapshot thinking that makes them a “photographer.” Neither reality nor quality displays are colored like a Lichtenstein.
See: DisplayMate: Apple’s iPhone X has the most color accurate display we’ve ever measured; it is visually indistinguishable from perfect – November 8, 2017
“The display looks very nice from any angle, and holds up well in bright sunlight,” Miller writes. “The iPhone X’s display tends more toward warmer colors compared with Samsung, but both displays are excellent.”
MacDailyNews Take: Like we said: Blind. And, also ignorant of True Tone, obviously, and quite possibly Night Shift, as well. The iPhone X’s display is significantly more natural and accurate compared with Samsung or any other company’s displays.
“In general, I was quite pleased with the photos I took on the iPhone X,” Miller writes. “As with most of the modern, top-end phones, outdoor photographs in bright light look great, and even photos taken in lower light, as in this shot of Grand Central, look pretty nice.”
MacDailyNews Take: Pump up the saturation, Matt! You’ll love ’em all then.
Miller writes, “Overall, the photos I’ve taken with the iPhone X are simply the best smartphone images I’ve seen.”
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks to iPhone X’s dead-accurate display, Miller’s eyesight – and taste – are already improving!
If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. — Vic Gundotra, Former Google Senior Vice President
“The iPhone X, like the iPhone 8, has the new Apple A11 Bionic processor, with two high-performance ARM cores and four more-efficient ARM cores, along with an area Apple describes as a neural engine and a much faster GPU. In PCMag’s tests, these are the fastest phones yet tested. In the real world, the iPhone X seemed very fast and responsive,” Miller writes. “The iPhone X is also water resistant, which is very nice. But like the iPhone 7 and 8 series — and the more recent Google Pixel – it lacks a headphone jack. I have wireless headphones and they work fine, but particularly on long flights when I worry about battery life, I find myself using the awkward dongle Apple includes to connect more traditional headphones.”
MacDailyNews Take: Plug the dongle onto your headphones. Leave it there. It’s no more awkward than the effing cord already hangin off your headphones.
“Not only has the iPhone X done away with the home button, it also removes the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, in favor of a new Face ID face detection system,” Miller writes. “In my own use, it’s been incredibly accurate, and the feature works in all sorts of lighting conditions, whether I have my glasses on or off. I’ve also found it to be fast and reliable — much better than the face recognition that Samsung offers on its Galaxy S8 series.”
MacDailyNews Take: Enough with the headphone jack whining; it’s not coming back.
The quest by reviewers who either use dog-slow Android phones or have to pretend that they do as per their publication to come up negatives with iPhone has been reduced to whining about a wired audio jack and concocting “awkwardness” where there is none.
In a nutshell: You’d have to be terminally stupid to saddle yourself with a $1,000 non-Apple iPhone.
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
