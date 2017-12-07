“What really broke new ground in 2017? What was more than just an iterative update, instead building upon what came before in an exciting new way?” Tom’s Guide writes. “These are just some of the questions we asked ourselves as the Tom’s Guide staff debated the merits of hundreds of products we tested and reviewed this year to arrive at our first annual Innovation Awards… On our list, you’ll also find some under-the-radar innovations that simply deserved more attention this year, including a drone you can control with your hand and a game that explores mental illness.”

The iPhone X isn’t the first phone to integrate technologies like OLED or facial recognition — it simply executes those features better than the competition. At the same time, the processor inside the iPhone X is miles ahead of anything from the Android camp.

There are three advancements — the Super Retina Display, Face ID and the A11 Bionic chip — that combine to make Apple’s flagship the most innovative product of the year.

The first thing you notice when you pick up the iPhone X (other than its lack of bezels) is how vibrant its Super Retina Display is. Despite using a Samsung-supplied OLED screen, it’s clear that Apple engineered the hell out of this panel to leapfrog its foes. In fact, in side-by-side comparisons with the Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL, everyone on our team of editors and writers preferred the iPhone X’s screen, thanks to its more realistic-looking hues, higher brightness and wider viewing angles…

The iPhone X also introduces a new way to unlock your phone in Face ID, which leverages the new TrueDepth camera system up front. There’s a ton of tech packed into that small area on the front of the phone, including an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, the 7-megapixel front camera and dot projector. That’s in addition to the proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, speaker and microphone…

the A11 Bionic is the fastest mobile CPU we’ve ever tested — by far. When transcoding a 4K video clip, for instance, the iPhone X took just 24 seconds, compared to nearly 3 minutes for the next-fastest Android phone.

The A11 Bionic packs two performance cores that are up to 25 percent faster than the cores in the previous A10 Fusion chip, along with four high-efficiency cores that are up to 70 percent faster. A second-generation performance controller allows the iPhone X to run all of the cores together at the same time, which is a first. This comes in handy when the phone is running demanding iOS augmented-reality apps.

But this chip isn’t just about pure speed. It’s about enabling features that simply weren’t possible before. For instance, the neural engine inside the A11 Bionic enables the iPhone X to instantly recognize your face, performing 600 billion operations per second. This engine also fires up the cute new Animoji, analyzing and tracking your facial movements in order to map them to animated characters.

See all 14 award winners in the full article here.