“What happens when an autonomous car needs to make a decision between crashing into another car, or that child crossing the street? How long will it have to take that decision? Who dies?” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “While iPhones are pretty complicated, cars are both complex and life-threatening.”

Evans writes, “Reports claiming the demise of the Apple Car project were obviously exaggerated, Apple is working hard to solve some of the big, complicated challenges of autonomous vehicles.”

“Under the radar of Thanksgiving, two Apple researchers this week published a paper in which they discussed their research into LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. It’s a remote sensing method that uses light to detect objects and figure out distance from those objects,” Evans writes. “What’s most important is that the Apple researchers think they have found a way to make LiDAR more accurate – an important step in the development of Apple Car.”

