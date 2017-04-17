“In an ideal world, Apple’s car project would involve the company building the actual automobile, combining hardware and software,” Munster writes. “In reality, the complexity of designing and manufacturing a vehicle may push the company to integrate deeply with an automotive partner or partners in an effort more similar to the Apple TV — plugging Apple’s technology into an existing product.”
“Apple is almost certainly exploring how it could build an entire car, but as we learned the hard way with an Apple television, exploration does not mean a product comes to market,” Munster writes. “Apple is the best connected device maker in the world and the car is the biggest connected device in the world.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Do we really have to endure another ROKR debacle in order to get where we all really want to go?
