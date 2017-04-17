“Friday’s news of Apple’s permit to test self-driving cars in California should not have come as much of a surprise given the poorly kept secret of Project Titan,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “But the permit begs the question of whether Apple is building a car or just building software for a car.”

“In an ideal world, Apple’s car project would involve the company building the actual automobile, combining hardware and software,” Munster writes. “In reality, the complexity of designing and manufacturing a vehicle may push the company to integrate deeply with an automotive partner or partners in an effort more similar to the Apple TV — plugging Apple’s technology into an existing product.”

“Apple is almost certainly exploring how it could build an entire car, but as we learned the hard way with an Apple television, exploration does not mean a product comes to market,” Munster writes. “Apple is the best connected device maker in the world and the car is the biggest connected device in the world.”

