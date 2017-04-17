“Right before Easter weekend Apple received a permit in California to turn three Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs into driverless cars, and for six drivers to take control if the cars misbehave,” Yoram Solomon writes for Inc. “Apple has been toying with the idea of a self-driving car for a while. Initially, through the internal, secretive Project Titan, and more recently through rumors of partnering or outright acquiring automakers McLaren and/or LIT Motors.”

“I don’t believe that Apple’s self-driving car, once released, will be safer, faster, consume less energy, or anything like that. The underlying technology will be on par with its competitors,” Solomon writes. “But I’m willing to bet that Apple will excel in the user interface, the iTunes and app-store-like infrastructure, and the design. I expect Apple to do things that were never done before. And for that — I expect customers to be willing to pay more.”

