“I don’t believe that Apple’s self-driving car, once released, will be safer, faster, consume less energy, or anything like that. The underlying technology will be on par with its competitors,” Solomon writes. “But I’m willing to bet that Apple will excel in the user interface, the iTunes and app-store-like infrastructure, and the design. I expect Apple to do things that were never done before. And for that — I expect customers to be willing to pay more.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
It goes without saying that Apple would create a premium vehicle, premium-priced for premium customers as usual, not a some low-end crate. — MacDailyNews, September 21, 2015
There will be something(s) unique about Apple’s “car” that set(s) it apart from the rest of the market in such a way as to command a premium. — MacDailyNews, September 24, 2015
