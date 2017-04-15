“The permit, awarded by California’s Department of Motor Vehicles, allows Apple to test self-driving cars on public roads in the largest U.S. state,” Mickle and Higgins report.
“An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the permit and referred to a December statement that said the company is investing machine learning and autonomous systems,” Mickle and Higgins report.
MacDailyNews Take: Project Titan progresses.
