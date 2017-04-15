“Apple Inc. on Friday secured a permit for autonomous-vehicle testing in California,” Tripp Mickle and Tim Higgins report for The Wall Street Journal.

“The permit, awarded by California’s Department of Motor Vehicles, allows Apple to test self-driving cars on public roads in the largest U.S. state,” Mickle and Higgins report.

“An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the permit and referred to a December statement that said the company is investing machine learning and autonomous systems,” Mickle and Higgins report.

