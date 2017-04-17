“Participants are required to register with the DMV and comply with a special set of rules in order to perform testing on California public roads,” Hibben writes. “The fact that Apple was added to the list is seen as confirmation that Apple really is serious at least about developing an autonomous vehicle solution. But of course, we already knew that from Apple’s letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which at the time I saw as a sure sign that Project Titan was far from dead.”
“There may still be some argument about whether this indicates interest in a full-up Apple Car or merely that Apple intends to offer an autonomous vehicle solution to some other manufacturer. I continue to maintain the latter option is completely contrary to Apple’s corporate culture,” Hibben writes. “Apple is not about software licensing… Apple is about providing beautifully integrated hardware/software solutions, and I believe that’s what Apple Car will be.”
MacDailyNews Take: If and when Apple Car appears, millions will line up to pay premium prices for the privilege of ownership.
