“‘We’re focusing on autonomous systems,’ Cook said in a June 5 interview on Bloomberg Television that amounted to his most detailed comments yet on Apple’s automotive plans,” Webb and Chang report. “‘It’s a core technology that we view as very important.’ He likened the effort to ‘the mother of all AI projects,’ saying it’s ‘probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on.'”
“Cook has never before openly outlined Apple’s plans, though public filings have surfaced in recent months that provided snapshots of Apple’s efforts,” Webb and Chang report. “‘There is a major disruption looming there,’ Cook said on Bloomberg Television, citing self-driving technology, electric vehicles and ride-hailing. ‘You’ve got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame.'”
Webb and Chang report, “In the interview on Bloomberg Television, Cook was hesitant to disclose whether Apple will ultimately manufacture its own car. ‘We’ll see where it takes us,’ Cook said. ‘We’re not really saying from a product point of view what we will do.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Well, there’s official confirmation of what’s already publicly known, at least.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]