“Business Insider obtained the document entitled ‘Development Platform Specific Training’ which refers to the ‘Apple Automated System’ used in self-driving vehicles,” Hall reports. “The document itself details technology used by drivers including Logitech hardware and basic driving maneuvers like tight u-turns and sudden braking or acceleration.”
Hall reports, “Back in December, a letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was uncovered that acknowledged first hand Apple’s work on self-driving technology.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait to see where this goes!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]