“Last week Apple was granted permission to publicly test self-driving car technology on California roads, and now a new document has surfaced that details Apple’s self-driving car training program for drivers,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “The new document provides further evidence that Apple is actively working on autonomous driving technology internally.”

Business Insider obtained the document entitled ‘Development Platform Specific Training’ which refers to the ‘Apple Automated System’ used in self-driving vehicles,” Hall reports. “The document itself details technology used by drivers including Logitech hardware and basic driving maneuvers like tight u-turns and sudden braking or acceleration.”

Hall reports, “Back in December, a letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was uncovered that acknowledged first hand Apple’s work on self-driving technology.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Can’t wait to see where this goes!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]