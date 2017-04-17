“The permit covers three vehicles — all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs — and six individual drivers,” Liedtke reports. “California law requires people to be in a self-driving car who can take control if something goes wrong.”
“The Cupertino, California, company pointed to a statement that it issued in December,” Liedtke reports. “‘Apple is investing heavily in machine learning and autonomous systems,’ the company said then. ‘There are many potential applications for these technologies, including the future of transportation.’ released that statement after Steve Kenner, a former Ford Motor executive who is now Apple’s director of product integrity, notified federal regulators of the company’s interest in self-driving cars in a letter.”
MacDailyNews Take: Removing the stupid humans from the driving equation will make greatly reduce accidents and traffic jams caused by general stupidity, rubbernecking, slow reaction times, abrupt, unannounced lane changes, visual impairments, lack of awareness, slack-jawed mouth-breathing, excessive speed, drunk/drugged driving, texting while driving, ignorance of laws, road rage, maladroitness, sleep deprivation, insect removal attempts, etc., etc. etc.
