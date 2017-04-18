“Apple is ‘almost certainly’ exploring how to build an entire car but would likely need to partner with a manufacturer due to the complexities of making a whole vehicle, a top analyst said,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC.

“Gene Munster, who was a widely followed analyst at Piper Jaffray before leaving to launch venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said Apple’s ‘dream car’ would be one where the company owns both the hardware and software like it has done with other products such as the iPhone to create ‘superior’ experiences,” Kharpal reports. “‘In an ideal world, Apple’s car project would involve the company building the actual automobile, combining hardware and software,’ Munster wrote in a blog post on Monday.”

Kharpal reports, “‘In reality, the complexity of designing and manufacturing a vehicle may push the company to integrate deeply with an automotive partner or partners in an effort more similar to the Apple TV — plugging Apple’s technology into an existing product,’ [Munster wrote].”

