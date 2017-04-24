“The state released 41 pages of Apple application documents to Reuters that give some clues about the company’s highly secret self-driving effort, which it has never openly acknowledged,” Sage reports. “As part of the application, Apple included a 10-page training plan that appeared to be related to operators taking back manual control of the car during automated driving exercises of the system, which it calls a development platform.”
“The document highlights different scenarios to be tested, from high speed driving and tight U-turns to lane changes,” Sage reports. “The document does not include detail on how Apple’s self-driving platform actually works or other technical details. It also does not say what kind of sensors are found on Apple’s three permitted vehicles, all 2015 Lexus model RX450h.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Quick, grab the wheel… er, Logitech joystick!
