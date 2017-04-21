“Apple’s making waves with its hire of two ‘top’ Google executives who were involved in the giant ads company’s attempt to find opportunity in outer space,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “The two men, John Fenwick, who led Google’s spacecraft operations, and Michael Trela, head of satellite engineering, left for Apple a few weeks ago, according to a Bloomberg report.”

The report tells us: The new recruits report to ‘Greg Duffy, co-founder of camera maker Dropcam, who joined Apple earlier this year.’ Boeing has spoken with Apple a propos plans to jointly invest in a plan to provide broadband access using around 1,000 satellites in low Earth orbit,” Evans write. “It also reveals a tangled web of involvements of all Duffy and his new recruits in various plans.”

Here are three reasons Apple may be looking at this:

• Maps

• Communications

• Connected things

Each bullet point deatiled in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: This ain't rocket science… Um, strike that. Reverse it. Apple is interested in space satellites for the same reason they design their own chips and build their own operating systems: I've always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004

