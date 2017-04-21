The report tells us: The new recruits report to ‘Greg Duffy, co-founder of camera maker Dropcam, who joined Apple earlier this year.’ Boeing has spoken with Apple a propos plans to jointly invest in a plan to provide broadband access using around 1,000 satellites in low Earth orbit,” Evans write. “It also reveals a tangled web of involvements of all Duffy and his new recruits in various plans.”
Here are three reasons Apple may be looking at this:
• Maps
• Communications
• Connected things
Each bullet point deatiled in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: This ain’t rocket science… Um, strike that. Reverse it.
Apple is interested in space satellites for the same reason they design their own chips and build their own operating systems:
I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
