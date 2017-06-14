“We have known for a long time that Apple is working on an autonomous car project,” Chris O’Brien writes for VentureBeat. “But it was still remarkable to hear Apple CEO Tim Cook confirm the news in a public interview.”

“‘We’re focusing on autonomous systems,’ Cook said in a Bloomberg Television appearance on June 5. ‘It’s a core technology that we view as very important.’ He went on to call it ‘the mother of all AI projects’ and added that it’s ‘probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on,’ O’Brien writes. “In this case, Cook managed to say something without really saying much.”

“We knew, via patents and regulatory filings and press reports, that Apple had some kind of AV project cooking,” O’Brien writes. “‘There is a major disruption looming there,’ Cook said. ‘You’ve got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame.’ Beyond that, Cook didn’t make any great revelations.”

