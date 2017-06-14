“‘We’re focusing on autonomous systems,’ Cook said in a Bloomberg Television appearance on June 5. ‘It’s a core technology that we view as very important.’ He went on to call it ‘the mother of all AI projects’ and added that it’s ‘probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on,’ O’Brien writes. “In this case, Cook managed to say something without really saying much.”
“We knew, via patents and regulatory filings and press reports, that Apple had some kind of AV project cooking,” O’Brien writes. “‘There is a major disruption looming there,’ Cook said. ‘You’ve got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame.’ Beyond that, Cook didn’t make any great revelations.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook is excellent at saying much without revealing anything. He learned from the master.
SEE ALSO:
Tim Cook says Apple is focusing on an autonomous car system; does not rule out making own vehicles – June 13, 201
How Apple is training testers for self-driving Apple Car – April 24, 2017
Apple permit reveals self-driving car testers include NASA roboticists – April 24, 2017
Apple + satellites = ? – April 22. 2017
Why Apple may be interested in space satellites – April 21, 2017
Apple’s self-driving car test program revealed in new document – April 21, 2017
Analyst: Apple ‘almost certainly’ exploring making a whole car but there’s a big challenge – April 18, 2017
Right now, the ‘Apple Car’ is a 2015 Lexus RX 450h SUV – April 17, 2017
Gene Munster on Apple Car: Exploration does not mean a product comes to market – April 17, 2017
Apple’s Project Titan: California makes it official – April 17, 2017
Why you should get your self-driving car from Apple – April 17, 2017
Apple secures permit to test autonomous vehicles – April 15, 2017
Apple’s letter to the U.S. NHTSA reveals 30-year Detroit veteran on its stealth ‘Project Titan’ team – December 8, 2016
Apple files patent for autonomous vehicle collision avoidance system – December 8, 2016
Apple letter all but confirms plans for self-driving cars and commitment to privacy – December 5, 2016
Apple drops hints about autonomous-vehicle project in letter to U.S. transportation regulators – December 3, 2016
It’s not McLaren Racing, but McLaren Applied Technologies, that’s the apple of Apple’s eye – September 23, 2016
Apple-target McLaren is a tech company disguised as a carmaker – September 22, 2016
Supercar-maker McLaren says not in discussion with Apple ‘in respect of any potential investment’ – September 22, 2016
Apple in talks to acquire British supercar maker McLaren – September 21, 2016
Apple in talks to acquire electric vehicle-maker Lit Motors – September 21, 2016