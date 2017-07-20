“”The Cupertino-based tech titan is working with Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., a battery manufacturer in China’s Fujian province, on a scheme based on a confidentiality agreement. The parties are working together in the field of batteries,” according to the report,” Bruno reports.
Brief article in full here.
MacDailyNews Take: As one would expect.
