“Apple is reportedly working to produce electric car batteries with China’s largest battery manufacturer, China’s Yicai Global reports,” Giovanni Bruno reports for TheStreet.

“”The Cupertino-based tech titan is working with Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., a battery manufacturer in China’s Fujian province, on a scheme based on a confidentiality agreement. The parties are working together in the field of batteries,” according to the report,” Bruno reports.

Brief article in full here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]