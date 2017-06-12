“With Business Chat, customers will find message icons alongside the names of businesses in Siri, Safari, Spotlight, and Maps,” DeNisco reports. “They can click on these icons to initiate a chat to ask questions, schedule appointments, and make purchases, all with built-in features.”
“Businesses can also build custom iMessage apps for their customers, and help them complete tasks faster. For example, an airline could create a custom app that allows passengers to change their seat from within the iMessage chat,” DeNisco reports. “Business Chat also includes a scheduling function, allowing businesses to schedule appointments and deliveries with customers using a built-in app. An included list app helps companies present different options for customers to choose from—for example, a product in all of its different colors—without leaving the iMessage conversation window.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason why smart businesses choose Apple’s fullp-featured solutions.
Fore more information, watch Apple’s “Introducing Business Chat” (WWDC 2017 – Session 240) here.
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple dominates the mobile enterprise – May 19, 2017
ABI Research: Strong security proves essential for enterprise smartwatch adoption – May 4, 2017
Apple, IBM and the digital transformation of everything – July 28, 2016
This is a big deal: Inside the Apple and IBM partnership to help enterprise customers build more iOS apps – February 24, 2016
IBM just gave Apple even more enterprise credibility – February 23, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015
Tim Cook: Apple’s enterprise business is already at $25 billion annually – September 29, 2015
Apple’s surprising new passion: The enterprise – September 9, 2015
The Apple+Cisco deal may change the world – not just the enterprise – September 1, 2015
Apple aims to boost enterprise iPad and iPhone sales with new Cisco partnership – August 31, 2015
Apple and Cisco partner to deliver fast lane for iOS enterprise users – August 31, 2015
Apple+IBM: Enterprise apps go wearable on Apple Watch – May 24, 2015
Apple+IBM’s MobileFirst strikes iPhone and iPad app partnership with China Telecom – April 2, 2015
Apple+IBM add 8 powerful new MobileFirst enterprise apps for iPad and iPhone – April 1, 2015
Apple+IBM partnership is more than a simple hardware distribution deal – February 28, 2015
UBS: Apple+IBM partnership set to expand – February 9, 2015
Apple+IBM: Apple spoils early, Big Blue’s later? – February 2, 2015
Apple+IBM seize the mobile moment to energize enterprise software – December 29, 2014