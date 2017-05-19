“There are iPads in our homes, offices, airplanes and above the sky,” Evans writes. “We’re connected, and, when it comes to the enterprise, Apple has become synonymous with mobile tech.”
“According to Good Technology’s Mobility Index Report, iPhone accounted for 72% of all enterprise smartphone activations during the first quarter while iPad accounted for 81 percent of tablet activations,” Evans writes. “The JAMF annual survey reveals similar sets of statistics, with 91 percent of organizations are now using Mac and 99 percent on iPad and iPhone.”
“Based on a major deployment of 90,000 Macs, IBM now claims it costs three times as much to manage Windows PCs as it does Macs,” Evans writes. “76 percent of organizations claim to have seen an increase in iPad and iPhone adoption, 74 percent are experiencing uptick in Mac use across their organization over the previous year.”
Many more reasons why Apple dominates the mobile enterprise here.
MacDailyNews Take: Told ya so, ten days before the first iPhone launched:
The IT dinos will be — gasp! — forced to accommodate the employees; a rarity, we know, but watch and see… The IT guys are in for a rude awakening and the iPhone is only the beginning. They will have to accommodate the iPhone. Too many important employees will demand it and IT won’t be able to stem the tide. The fact is that business people will decide which device they want to carry and their businesses will adapt to it. — MacDailyNews, June 19, 2007
To have advocated for Apple Macintosh here and prior, some of us for decades, and to have fought for Macs at every company of which we’ve been a part, the vindication we’re now experiencing simply couldn’t be any sweeter.
We hope the Mac-blocking, Apple-hating, productivity-killing IT doofuses have either wised up or are suffering immensely as the world around them finally, blessedly wakes up.
