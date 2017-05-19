“Digital transformation is the dominant story of today – not just in IT, but everywhere else as well,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “History will show that almost every part of life was impacted by mobile technology, and Apple’s guaranteed place in tomorrow’s enterprise is just one component of this.”

“There are iPads in our homes, offices, airplanes and above the sky,” Evans writes. “We’re connected, and, when it comes to the enterprise, Apple has become synonymous with mobile tech.”

“According to Good Technology’s Mobility Index Report, iPhone accounted for 72% of all enterprise smartphone activations during the first quarter while iPad accounted for 81 percent of tablet activations,” Evans writes. “The JAMF annual survey reveals similar sets of statistics, with 91 percent of organizations are now using Mac and 99 percent on iPad and iPhone.”

“Based on a major deployment of 90,000 Macs, IBM now claims it costs three times as much to manage Windows PCs as it does Macs,” Evans writes. “76 percent of organizations claim to have seen an increase in iPad and iPhone adoption, 74 percent are experiencing uptick in Mac use across their organization over the previous year.”

Many more reasons why Apple dominates the mobile enterprise here.