“Today, very few wearable devices, including smartwatches, have enterprise-grade authentication integrated out of the box, which makes them incredibly susceptible to security breaches,” says Stephanie Lawrence, Research Analyst at ABI Research, in a statement. “This puts sensitive information, such as an individual’s healthcare records or financial information, at risk.”
ABI Research identifies several security solutions available to smartwatches, but with many enterprises touting bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies and the mix of devices entering the workplace on the rise, potential breaches are harder to avoid. Addressable solutions include Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), Mobile App Management (MAM), and Mobile Device Management (MDM). These solutions enable enterprises to automate the connectivity and management of devices on the corporate network.
“Enterprises interested in adopting smartwatches for use in the workforce must be aware of potential security issues to effectively mitigate them,” continues Lawrence. “The strategic implementation of security platforms will allow employers to maximize the benefit of an enterprise smartwatch procurement without the worry of sensitive data reaching the wrong hands.”
Companies such as Apple, IBM, Kony, Samsung, and SAP frequently provide such solutions to interested organizations.
The findings are from <a href="https://www.abiresearch.com/market-research/product/1027043-enterprise-wearable-device-market-overview/" target="_new"ABI Research's Enterprise Wearable Device Market Overview: Watches report.
Source: ABI Research
MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple Watch really fits the enterprise.
SEE ALSO:
Apple, IBM and the digital transformation of everything – July 28, 2016
This is a big deal: Inside the Apple and IBM partnership to help enterprise customers build more iOS apps – February 24, 2016
IBM just gave Apple even more enterprise credibility – February 23, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
Tim Cook: Apple’s enterprise business is already at $25 billion annually – September 29, 2015
Apple’s surprising new passion: The enterprise – September 9, 2015
The Apple+Cisco deal may change the world – not just the enterprise – September 1, 2015
Apple aims to boost enterprise iPad and iPhone sales with new Cisco partnership – August 31, 2015
Apple and Cisco partner to deliver fast lane for iOS enterprise users – August 31, 2015
Apple+IBM: Enterprise apps go wearable on Apple Watch – May 24, 2015
Apple+IBM’s MobileFirst strikes iPhone and iPad app partnership with China Telecom – April 2, 2015
Apple+IBM add 8 powerful new MobileFirst enterprise apps for iPad and iPhone – April 1, 2015
Apple+IBM partnership is more than a simple hardware distribution deal – February 28, 2015
UBS: Apple+IBM partnership set to expand – February 9, 2015
Apple+IBM: Apple spoils early, Big Blue’s later? – February 2, 2015
Apple+IBM seize the mobile moment to energize enterprise software – December 29, 2014