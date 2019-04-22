“Samsung has delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold past the original April 26 launch date, the company told CNBC in a statement,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Samsung said that the Galaxy Fold ‘needs further improvements’ before it releases the phone to consumers, and that it will continue to evaluate feedback it received from reviewers and further test the phone. Samsung said it will announce a new release date ‘in the coming weeks.'”

“The Galaxy Fold is the first foldable phone to launch in the United States, but early review units, including one tested by CNBC, were breaking,” Haselton reports. “After just two days of use, the screen on CNBC’s test unit began flickering and then stopped working completely.”

Haselton reports, “Samsung began taking preorders for the $1,980 Galaxy Fold earlier this month.”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

After one day of use… pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D pic.twitter.com/3FZJkWtSKr — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 17, 2019

