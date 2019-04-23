“Apple will be accelerating how it passes some of its giant cash hoard to investors, according to analysts at Wells Fargo, with the iPhone producer expected to offer a dividend increase and raise how many shares it buys back, though not by as much as it has in previous years,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“In the view of Wells Fargo, Apple will be providing more cash to investors from the significant sum it repatriated to the United States,” Owen reports.

“For 2019, it is thought the share repurchase authorization will be around $35 billion. While considerable to most companies, this is relatively low compared to 2018, where Apple authorized buybacks worth $100 billion, but it is similar in size to those offered in 2016 and 2017,” Owen reports. “Using historical data, Wells Fargo also anticipates an increase in share dividend of around 10 percent. ”

