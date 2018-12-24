“Even as it’s forcing a conversation about device ownership and identity in the corporate world, Apple is framing the question about how identity, access, management and ownership tie together,” Faas writes. “While device-level management came first for enterprise mobility management, capabilities like conditional access, app- and content-level management, and corporate licensing of mobile apps have since evolved. This means organizations now have more flexibility in designing security and access policies, deployment strategies, and mobility use cases.”
Faas writes, “Ultimately, one of the big stories about Apple in the workplace in 2019 is likely to be the management flexibility it’s allowing, particularly as it continues to add partners that can extend its in-house operations for enterprise customers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Dealing with and protecting personal information, including health, Apple Pay, etc. on devices that are also used for work (BYOD) is a huge job. We’re glad it’s Apple taking the lead in the enterprise. Imagine the awful alternative of insecure Windows combined with privacy-trampling Android — yuck!
