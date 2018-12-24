“If 2018 was the year Apple revamped its relationship with enterprise users, 2019 is likely to be year the company keys in on device ownership and identity in the workplace,” Ryan Faas writes for Computerworld. “In fact, Apple has been signaling this kind of focus for a while with a series of moves that have shifted how it handles hardware management and lay the groundwork for the year ahead.”

“Even as it’s forcing a conversation about device ownership and identity in the corporate world, Apple is framing the question about how identity, access, management and ownership tie together,” Faas writes. “While device-level management came first for enterprise mobility management, capabilities like conditional access, app- and content-level management, and corporate licensing of mobile apps have since evolved. This means organizations now have more flexibility in designing security and access policies, deployment strategies, and mobility use cases.”

Faas writes, “Ultimately, one of the big stories about Apple in the workplace in 2019 is likely to be the management flexibility it’s allowing, particularly as it continues to add partners that can extend its in-house operations for enterprise customers.”

