“Earlier this month, Apple unveiled its newest generation of MacBook Pros; all feature a significant bump in performance, a redesigned butterfly keyboard, the arrival of ‘Hey Siri’ commands and a second generation of Apple’s T-series chips,’ Ryan Faas writes for Computerworld. “The T2 chip works to improve performance and includes a Secure Enclave for encryption operations to secure the laptops and power Apple’s TouchID as well as the Touch Bar.”

“One of the big narratives around the new MacBook Pro – and the T2 chip, in particular – is that they are true professional-level machines with IT-friendly security capabilities that help protect everything from the SSD storage to the start-up process to the apps being used,” Faas writes. “This powerful combination is a strong argument for moving a company or specific departments to Apple laptops.”

