“Most of controversy has centered on what the T2 takes away,” Faas writes. “What’s lost in the noise is what the T2 brings to the IT table and what it represents in terms of Apple’s increasing ability to custom design its own silicon for its devices. In fact, the T2 is a leap forward that should be applauded and taken as a distinct indication that Apple is on the road to powering Macs more and more with its own chips – and ultimately only with its own chips.”
“The most obvious function of the T2 is that brings TouchID to the Mac (and potentially FaceID in the future). This is a convenience, bringing a secure iOS hardware feature to the Mac. But the T2 actually does a lot more. It also enables a secure boot process that elegantly embraces security at the most basic levels of Mac functioning. As with iOS devices, it contains a Secure Enclave that can be used to store sensitive data as well as a range of encryption capabilities that can be built right into the silicon,” Faas writes. “This isn’t just about making a Mac more secure; it draws a picture of security for today’s storage technologies and positions Apple as a major player in enterprise security and data privacy. In many ways, it makes macOS as secure as iOS has always been.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart companies choose truly secure Apple solutions!
